May 3 (Reuters) - Chalice Gold Mines Ltd:

* TO ACQUIRE UP TO AN 80 PERCENT INTEREST IN DENAIN-PERSHING PROJECT FROM RENFORTH RESOURCES INC.

* TO EARN INTEREST IN PROJECT BY MAKING OPTION PAYMENTS OF C$200,000 & FUNDING EXPLORATION EXPENDITURES OF C$1.25 MILLION OVER 3 YRS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: