June 22 (Reuters) - Challenger Ltd:

* LAUNCHED EQUITY RAISING

* EQUITY RAISING COMPRISES A FULLY UNDERWRITTEN INSTITUTIONAL PLACEMENT OF $270 MILLION

* RAISING COMPRISES NON-UNDERWRITTEN SHARE PURCHASE PLAN TARGETING TO RAISE UP TO $30 MILLION

* PLACEMENT WILL BE CONDUCTED AT A FIXED PRICE OF $4.89 PER NEW SHARE