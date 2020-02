Feb 11 (Reuters) - Challenger Ltd:

* FY20 NORMALISED NET PROFIT BEFORE TAX IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND TOP END OF CO’S GUIDANCE RANGE OF $500 MILLION TO $550 MILLION

* FY20 DIVIDEND EXPECTED TO REMAIN UNCHANGED FROM FY19 AT 35.5 CPS

* FOR FY, ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE NORMALISED RETURN ON EQUITY TARGET OF RBA CASH RATE PLUS A MARGIN OF 14%.