April 22 (Reuters) - Challenger Ltd:

* Q3 OTHER LIFE SALES $356 MILLION, UP 71%

* AT QUARTER-END, TOTAL AUM OF $79 BILLION, DOWN 8% FOR QUARTER

* REAFFIRMS FY20 GUIDANCE FOR NORMALISED NET PROFIT BEFORE TAX TO BETWEEN $500 MILLION & $550 MILLION

* EXPECT TO SEE LAYERS OF DISRUPTION IN FINANCIAL ADVICE MARKET FOR SOME TIME DUE TO CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: