Aug 15 (Reuters) - Challenger Ltd-

* ‍In fy18 challenger is targeting normalised net profit before tax of between $545 million and $565 million​

* ‍Expects to maintain a fully franked dividend payout ratio of 45 to 50% of normalised profit after tax​

* ‍continues to target an overall normalised pre-tax return on equity of 18%​