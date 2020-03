March 16 (Reuters) - Challenger Ltd:

* UPDATE ON CAPITAL POSITION AND FY20 GUIDANCE

* CONFIRMS IT REMAINS WELL CAPITALISED AND IS CURRENTLY ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FY20 NORMALISED NET PROFIT BEFORE TAX WITHIN ITS GUIDANCE RANGE

* BELIEVES IT IS PRUDENT TO RETURN TO ORIGINAL FY GUIDANCE RANGE OF NORMALISED NET PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF BETWEEN $500 MILLION & $550 MILLION