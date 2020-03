March 30 (Reuters) - Challenger Ltd:

* REQUESTS APRA THAT CO HAVE ONGOING RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CAPITAL NOTES ON ANY QTRLY DISTRIBUTION PAYMENT DATE AFTER 25 MAY UP TO 25 MAY 2022

* INTENDS TO LAUNCH A REPLACEMENT OFFER FOR NOTES WITH PROCEEDS USED TO REPAY NOTES AT A FUTURE DATE

* NOT FEASIBLE TO CURRENTLY LAUNCH A REPLACEMENT OFFER AND REDEEM NOTES; NOTES WILL NOT BE REPURCHASED ON 25 MAY