March 25 (Reuters) - CHAM GROUP AG:

* NET PROFIT OF CHF 80.5 MILLION IN 2018

* FY GROUP’S EBIT IS CHF 45.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF -3.5 MILLION)

* UNCHANGED DIVIDEND OF CHF 6.00 PER SHARE

* CHAM GROUP - UNTIL EXPECTED COMPLETION OF FIRST CONSTRUCTION PHASES IN 2022, CO SHOULD NO LONGER ACHIEVE POSITIVE RESULT FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES