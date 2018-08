Aug 17 (Reuters) - Cham Group AG:

* H1 OPERATING RESULT AFTER REVALUATION (EBIT) IS CHF 45.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 0.7 MILLION, ADJUSTED)

* H1 NET PROFIT OF CHF 83.6 MILLION VERSUS CHF 7.4 MILLION YEAR AGO