Aug 14 (Reuters) - Cham Group AG:

* OPERATING INCOME OF CHF 1.5 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2019, 37% MORE THAN IN THE SAME PERIOD OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR.

* ALSO IN H2 OF 2019, THE CHAM GROUP WILL CONCENTRATE ON PLANNING THE FIRST CONSTRUCTION PHASE