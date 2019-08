BRIEF-Cham Group To Leave Six Swiss Exchange

Aug 14 (Reuters) - CHAM GROUP AG:

* TO LEAVE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE, PLANS OTC TRADING AND SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM AS AN ACCOMPANYING MEASURE

* CHANGE INTO THE OVER-THE-COUNTER TRADING SEGMENT WILL BE COMPLETED ON 19 DECEMBER 2019.

* LAUNCH OF TEMPORARY BUYBACK PROGRAM FOR UP TO 5% OF OUTSTANDING CHAM GROUP AG SHARES AT PRICE OF CHF 440PER SHARE

* OFFER PERIOD FOR REPURCHASE WILL START ON 16 AUGUST AND WILL LAST FOR FOUR WEEKS

* PLANS TO HOLD THE ACQUIRED SHARES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)