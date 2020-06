BRIEF-Chamberlin Says Outlook For A Number Of Key Markets Remain Uncertain

June 19 (Reuters) - Chamberlin Plc:

* CHAMBERLIN PLC - OUTPUT LEVELS AT MACHINE SHOP ARE RUNNING AT APPROXIMATELY 30% OF THAT ACHIEVED BEFORE COVID-19 MEASURES

* CHAMBERLIN PLC - CHAMBERLIN HAS TAKEN STEPS TO REDUCE COSTS IN LINE WITH EXPECTED REDUCTION IN DEMAND.

* CHAMBERLIN PLC - MAJORITY OF EMPLOYEES ARE WORKING NORMALLY WITH APPROXIMATELY 18% OF COMPANY’S WORKFORCE STILL FURLOUGHED

* CHAMBERLIN PLC - PETREL IS OPERATING AT AROUND 60% OF NORMAL SALES VOLUMES

* CHAMBERLIN PLC - OUTLOOK FOR A NUMBER OF KEY MARKETS, PARTICULARLY ACROSS AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR, REMAIN UNCERTAIN

* CHAMBERLIN PLC - TOO EARLY TO MAKE ANY REASONABLE ESTIMATE OF FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP DURING CURRENT YEAR AND BEYOND