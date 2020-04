BRIEF-Champignon To Acquire Altmed Capital Corp

April 9 (Reuters) - Champignon Brands Inc:

* CHAMPIGNON TO ACQUIRE ALTMED CAPITAL CORP., CONTRIBUTING HEALTH CANADA’S ONLY APPROVED PSYCHEDELIC MEDICINE CLINIC, SOPS FOR CLINICAL EXPANSION, EXISTING IP & MULTIPLE TRIALS

* CHAMPIGNON BRANDS - WITH THIS ACQUISITION, CO WILL NOW HAVE THREE TRIALS IN PHASE I STAGE AND THREE TRIALS IN PRECLINICAL STAGE DURING 2020

* CO WILL ALSO HAVE SEVEN IP PATENTS FOR ITS KETAMINE/PSILOCYBIN DELIVERY PLATFORMS AND FORMULATIONS