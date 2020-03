BRIEF-Champion Alliance International Holdings Sees Net Profit From Operations For Year

March 16 (Reuters) - Champion Alliance International Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTED NET PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS FOR YEAR

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO REVENUE GENERATED FROM BUSINESS IN ENERGY SUPPLY AND SALES OF HOUSEHOLD PAPER PRODUCTS

* EXPECTED OPERATIONS OF HUBEI MENGKE WILL GRADUALLY RESUME STARTING FROM END OF MARCH OR BEGINNING OF APRIL

* SHANDONG OPERATIONS HAVE NOT BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED BY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* DIRECTORS BELIEVE COVID-19 OUTBREAK WILL NOT HAVE SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE EFFECT ON SHANDONG OPERATIONS GOING FORWARD