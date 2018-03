March 12 (Reuters) - Champion Breweries Plc:

* ​FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 603.2 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 637.3 MILLION NIARA YEAR AGO

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 REVENUE 4.78 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 3.87 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO ‍​

* DIRECTORS DID NOT RECOMMEND ANY DIVIDEND DURING THE YEAR Source: bit.ly/2p3R9R9 Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)