March 24 (Reuters) - Champion Iron Ltd:

* TO RAMP DOWN OPERATIONS AT BLOOM LAKE MINING COMPLEX FOLLOWING QUEBEC GOVERNMENT’S COVID-19 CONTAINMENT DIRECTIVES

* DISCRETIONARY CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN CONNECTION TO PHASE II EXPANSION PROJECT AT BLOOM LAKE MINE SUSPENDED

* ESSENTIAL WORKERS TO REMAIN ON SITE AT MINE TO REDUCE MINING ACTIVITIES TO MININUM UNTIL GOVT ORDERS ARE GRANTED TO RESUME NORMAL OPS