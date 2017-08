Aug 15 (Reuters) - Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

* HY total rental income HK$1.18 billion, up 5.3 percent

* Hy profit after tax HK$4.60 billion, up 144.2 percent

* Hy distribution per unit HK$0.1173

* HY distributable income & distribution per unit increased by 7.5% and 7.2% to hk$758 million & hk$0.1173 respectively Source text:(bit.ly/2wZFHb3) Further company coverage: