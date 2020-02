BRIEF-Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Posts FY Total Rental Income HK$ 2,778 Mln

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Champion Real Estate Investment Trust :

* FY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME HK$ 2,778 MILLION VERSUS HK$ 2,677 MILLION

* FY NET PROPERTY INCOME HK$2,481 MILLION VERSUS HK$2,405 MILLION

* RENTAL INCOME OF THE OFFICE PORTFOLIO IS FACING DOWNSIDE RISKS IN 2020

* FY DPU OF HK$ 0.2666

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 WILL ADVERSELY AFFECT BOTH OFFICE DEMAND AND RETAIL SENTIMENTS IN 2020

* SOFTENED RETAIL MARKET WOULD LEAD TO LOWER TOTAL RENTAL INCOME AND DPU IN 2020

* WANING RETAIL SALES WOULD CONTINUE TO AFFECT TURNOVER RENT PORTION OF LANGHAM PLACE MALL

* PLANS TO INCREASE STANDBY BANKING FACILITIES

* SLUGGISH TREND OF OFFICE RENTAL MARKET IN CENTRAL IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN IN 2020

* CONSIDERING REQUESTS FROM TENANTS OF LANGHAM PLACE MALL FOR FURTHER RENTAL CONCESSIONS TO HELP WITH DOWNTURN

* TRUST IS CONSIDERING REQUESTS FROM TENANTS FOR FURTHER RENTAL CONCESSIONS