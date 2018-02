Feb 14 (Reuters) - Champion Technology Holdings Ltd :

* ‍IS EXPECTED THAT GROUP MAY RECORD A SUBSTANTIAL LOSS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* CHAMPION TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS - EXPECTED LOSS FOR HY IS DUE TO DOWNGRADING & RECLASSIFICATION REQUIRED TO BE MADE ON CULTURAL PRODUCTS