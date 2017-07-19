FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Champion Technology says unit and Golden Field Property enter agreement
July 19, 2017 / 3:13 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Champion Technology says unit and Golden Field Property enter agreement

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Champion Technology Holdings Ltd :

* Unit of company, Wealth Track Asia Limited, vendor's guarantor and Golden Field Property Limited entered into SPA

* Wealth Track Asia Ltd to sell sale shares at consideration of HK$30 million

* Pursuant to deal, Honest City Enterprises agreed to acquire sale shares and vendor, Wealth Track Asia agreed to sell sale shares

* Upon completion, target group, Golden Field Property will become indirect non-wholly owned subsidiaries of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

