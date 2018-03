March 15 (Reuters) - Champions Biotechnology Inc:

* CHAMPIONS ONCOLOGY REPORTS QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $5.1 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 20 PERCENT

* CHAMPIONS BIOTECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE ‍$0.01​