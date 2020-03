March 12 (Reuters) - Champions Biotechnology Inc:

* CHAMPIONS ONCOLOGY INC -QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $9.0 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 40% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* CHAMPIONS ONCOLOGY INC -QUARTERLY EPS $0.03

* CHAMPIONS ONCOLOGY -QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.05 Source : (bit.ly/2QqD1PV) Further company coverage: