April 23 (Reuters) - Chams PLC:

* Q1 GROUP REVENUE 739 MILLION NAIRAS VERSUS. 334.7 MILLION NAIRAS

* Q1 GROUP PRETAX PROFIT OF 129.5 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS BEFORE TAXATION OF 89.9 MILLION A YEAR AGO