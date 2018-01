Jan 22 (Reuters) - Chang Chun Eurasia Group Co Ltd :

* Says it enters into agreement to acquire 41.4 percent stake of shares in a Xining-based department store

* Co is holding a 49.04 percent stake in the Xining-based department store currently

* Transaction amount remains undetermined

