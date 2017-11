Nov 22 (Reuters) - Changchun Faway Automobile Components Co Ltd

* Says Chairman Qiu Xiandong resigns due to change in job role

* Says it agrees to invest 207.4 million yuan ($31.35 million) in finance JV

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iFsxuP

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6159 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)