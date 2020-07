July 7 (Reuters) - Changchun High & New Technology Industries Group Inc:

* SAYS IT AGREES TO INVEST $28.3 MILLION IN U.S. PHARMA FIRM BRILLIAN FOR 21.8 MILLION A-ROUND PREFERENCE SHARES

* SAYS IT WILL HOLD 42.1% STAKE IN BRILLIAN AFTER THE TRANSACTION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2VPKw5q Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)