Dec 10 (Reuters) - Baloise Holding AG:

* NOMINATED CHRISTOPH MÄDER AND MARKUS NEUHAUS TO BECOME MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WILL PROPOSE THEM FOR ELECTION AT AGM ON APRIL 26

* KARIN KELLER-SUTTER AND GEORGES-ANTOINE DE BOCCARD WILL BE STEPPING DOWN FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS