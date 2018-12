Dec 5 (Reuters) - Komax Holding AG:

* CHANGE ON BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KOMAX HOLDING AG

* DANIEL HIRSCHI VICE-CHAIRMAN WILL NOT BE STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETIN

* TO PROPOSE AT AGM IN APRIL 2019 THAT MARIEL HOCH BE ELECTED AS A NEW BOARD MEMBER. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)