BRIEF-Changes Required For Agenda Of Annual Shareholders' Meeting Of IQ Power Licensing

Sept 26 (Reuters) - IQ Power Licensing AG:

* : CHANGES REQUIRED FOR AGENDA OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING ON SEPTEMBER 28, 2018 IN ZUG

* IQ POWER LICENSING -REVERSE SPLIT WILL BE DELAYED DUE TO LEGAL TECHNICAL REASONS, NAME CHANGE WILL BE DELAYED

* REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING WILL TAKE PLACE IN EARLY 2019

* HEADQUARTERS TO REMAIN IN ZUG, SWITZERLAND

* IQ POWER LICENSING -TIMING OF PROPOSED AMALGAMATION WITH ENGENAVIS EXTENDED,PLANNED TO OCCUR AS SOON AS ALL REMAINING PREREQUISITES FOR NEW FUNDING HAVE BEEN CLEARED UP

* IQ POWER LICENSING-DUE TO NO REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF SHARES, PRE-AMALGAMATION OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF AROUND 341 MILLION SHARES WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED

* IQ POWER LICENSING- ABOUT 370 MILLION SHARES WILL BE CREATED FOR ISSUANCE TO ENGENAVIS INC SHAREHOLDERS IN EXCHANGE FOR 100% OF SHARES IN ENGENAVIS

* IQ POWER LICENSING - SEE REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING WILL TAKE PLACE IN Q1, 2019 WITH LISTING ON REGULATED MARKET IN GERMANY

* IQ POWER LICENSING-IQ POWER LICENSING AG SHARES ARE BEING ISSUED AT VALUE OF EUR 0,07/SHARE WHICH REPRESENTS PURCHASE PRICE OF JUST UNDER EUR 26 MILLION

* IQ POWER LICENSING- POST-AMALGAMATION, IQ POWER LICENSING SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE APPROXIMATELY 49% OF NEW COMPANY AND ENGENAVIS WILL BE OF AROUND 51%

* COMPANY WILL BE BRINGING ON BOARD SCOTT ANCHIN INTO ROLE OF BOARD MEMBER AND INTERIM CFO