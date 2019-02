BRIEF-Changes To The Board Of Directors Of Credit Suisse Switzerland

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG:

* AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, ALEXANDRE ZELLER STEPPED DOWN AS CHAIRMAN AND A MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WITH EFFECT AS PER TODAY

* PETER DERENDINGER, A MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS SINCE 2016 AND CURRENTLY ITS VICE-CHAIRMAN, WILL BE APPOINTED AS THE NEW CHAIRMAN OF CREDIT SUISSE (SWITZERLAND) LTD.

* PATRIZIA PESENTI, A MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS SINCE 2017, WILL BE APPOINTED AS THE NEW VICE-CHAIRWOMAN OF CREDIT SUISSE (SWITZERLAND) LTD.

* CHRISTIAN CAMENZIND WILL JOIN THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CREDIT SUISSE (SWITZERLAND) LTD. AS AN INDEPENDENT MEMBER ON MARCH 1, 2019 Source text: bit.ly/2tHGFZC Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)