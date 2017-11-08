FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Changfeng Energy announces JV agreement with EDF China in Sanya
Sections
Featured
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Breakingviews
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Whisky stash raises bootlegging suspicions
North Korea
Whisky stash raises bootlegging suspicions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 2:03 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Changfeng Energy announces JV agreement with EDF China in Sanya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Changfeng Energy Inc:

* Changfeng Energy announces joint venture agreement with EDF China in Sanya, Hainan, China

* Changfeng Energy - ‍both parties will set up a JV company named EDF Changfeng (Sanya) Energy Co Ltd with 50 percent ownership respectively​

* Changfeng Energy Inc - ‍new joint venture company will invest, construct and operate four energy-processing stations​

* Changfeng Energy Inc - ‍after establishment of joint venture company, construction of facilities will begin at end of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.