BRIEF-Changfeng Energy announces JV agreement with EDF China in Sanya

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Changfeng Energy Inc:

* Changfeng Energy announces joint venture agreement with EDF China in Sanya, Hainan, China

* Changfeng Energy - ‍both parties will set up a JV company named EDF Changfeng (Sanya) Energy Co Ltd with 50 percent ownership respectively​

* Changfeng Energy Inc - ‍new joint venture company will invest, construct and operate four energy-processing stations​

* Changfeng Energy Inc - ‍after establishment of joint venture company, construction of facilities will begin at end of 2017​