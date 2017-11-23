BRIEF-Changfeng introduces strategic partner for Pingxiang Project

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Changfeng Energy Inc

* Changfeng energy - co’s unit, ‍hunan zhongyou gas, enter into equity restructuring agreement with xin‘ao gas development, xin‘ao gas (china) investment​

* Changfeng energy - as per ‍agreement, post equity restructuring completion, capital of pingxiang changfeng gas will increase from rmb 20 million to rmb 80 million

* Changfeng energy-‍as per agreement, post equity restructuring completion, pingxiang changfeng gas will repay outstanding loan of rmb 46.8 million owed to co