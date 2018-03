BRIEF-Changfeng Says Riheng Energy Signed Natural Gas Supply Agreement With Ceramic Manufacturer In Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province​

March 19 (Reuters) - Changfeng Energy Inc:

* CHANGFENG ANNOUNCES BUSINESS UPDATE

* CHANGFENG ENERGY - ‍ON MARCH 19, RIHENG ENERGY SIGNED A NATURAL GAS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH A CERAMIC MANUFACTURER IN SHIJIAZHUANG CITY, HEBEI PROVINCE​

* CHANGFENG ENERGY INC - ‍AGREEMENT OUTLINES THAT RIHENG ENERGY WILL SUPPLY NATURAL GAS TO CERAMIC MANUFACTURER FOR NEXT THREE YEARS​

* CHANGFENG ENERGY INC - ‍IT IS EXPECTED THAT RIHENG ENERGY WILL BEGIN SUPPLYING NATURAL GAS TO CERAMIC MANUFACTURER BY BEGINNING OF APRIL 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: