March 26 (Reuters) - Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co Ltd:

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND RMB0.5 PER SHARE

* NET PROFIT INCREASED BY 45.2% TO RMB676,919 THOUSAND IN 2019

* TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED BY 48.5% TO RMB3,369,416 THOUSAND IN 2019

* SEES PERFORMANCE IN Q1 2020 AFFECTED TO SOME EXTENT FROM COVID-19

* CONSIDERS IMPACT OF EPIDEMIC ON OVERALL PERFORMANCE THROUGHOUT YEAR WILL BE UNDER CONTROL