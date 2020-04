April 7 (Reuters) - Changsha Kaiyuan Instruments Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT EXPECTS TO SWING TO NET LOSS OF 117.6-122.6 MILLION YUAN ($16.67-17.38 million) IN Q1 VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 22.1 MILLION YUAN YEAR EARLIER

* SAYS Q1 LOSS IS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WHICH DETERRED ITS OCCUPATIONAL SCHOOLS FROM OPENING Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/34gt1yc Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0556 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)