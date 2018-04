BRIEF-Changyou Says Qtrly Fully-Diluted Net Loss Attributable To Changyou.Com Limited Per ADS Was $0.25

April 25 (Reuters) - Changyou.Com Ltd:

* CHANGYOU REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $137 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $128.5 MILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $110 MILLION TO $120 MILLION

* QTRLY ONLINE GAME REVENUE WAS US$105 MILLION, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 24% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND A DECREASE OF 4% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER

* QTRLY TOTAL AVERAGE MONTHLY ACTIVE ACCOUNTS OF PC GAMES WERE 2.5 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 4% BOTH YOY AND QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER

* QTRLY TOTAL AVERAGE MONTHLY ACTIVE ACCOUNTS OF CO’S MOBILE GAMES WERE 2.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 136% YOY

* QTRLY NON-GAAP FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.30

* QTRLY FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.25

* SEES Q2 NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANYOU.COM LIMITED TO BE BETWEEN US$20 MILLION AND US$25 MILLION

* SEES Q2 NON-GAAP INCOME PER FULLY-DILUTED ADS TO BE BETWEEN US$0.38 AND US$0.47

* SEES Q2 GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM TO BE BETWEEN US$22 MILLION AND US$27 MILLIO

* SEES Q2 GAAP INCOME PER FULLY-DILUTED ADS TO BE BETWEEN US$0.42 AND US$0.51

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.53, REVENUE VIEW $123.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S