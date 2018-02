BRIEF-Changyou.Com Receives Letter Regarding Previous Preliminary Non-Binding Proposal To Buy Co

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Changyou.Com Ltd:

* CHANGYOU.COM RECEIVES LETTER REGARDING PREVIOUS PRELIMINARY NON-BINDING PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE THE COMPANY

* CHANGYOU.COM - ‍ON JAN 30, BOARD RECEIVED LETTER FROM CHARLES ZHANG, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMPANY, REGARDING PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED NON-BINDING PROPOSAL​

* CHANGYOU.COM - ‍PROPOSAL REMAINS NON-BINDING; ZHANG HAS NOT INDICATED WHAT HIS REVIEW OF PURCHASE PRICE MIGHT ENTAIL OR WHAT STEPS HE MIGHT TAKE IN THAT REGARD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: