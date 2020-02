Feb 11 (Reuters) - Chanjet Information Technology Co Ltd :

* SELECTED AS ONE OF FIRST BATCH OF PROVIDERS OF TELECOMMUTING SERVICE PRODUCTS ELIGIBLE TO SERVICE COUPONS IN BEIJING

* SELECTION FOLLOWS NOTICE TO ISSUE SERVICE COUPONS FOR SOME ENTERPRISES AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)