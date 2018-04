April 19 (Reuters) - ChannelAdvisor Corp:

* CHANNELADVISOR ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018

* CHANNELADVISOR CORP - EXPECTS REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR Q1 TO EXCEED PRIOR GUIDANCE

* CHANNELADVISOR CORP - Q1 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $31.2 MILLION

* CHANNELADVISOR CORP - Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.8 MILLION