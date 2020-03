March 30 (Reuters) - Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd:

* REVENUE FOR YEAR ABOUT RMB27,182 MILLION, UP 0.9%

* PROPOSED TO DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HKD0.084 PER SHARE

* DIRECTORS CONSIDER THAT THERE WAS ONLY LIMITED IMPACT ON OPERATION OF GROUP DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* COVID MAINLY AFFECTED LOGISTICS ARRANGEMENTS AND RESULTED IN A SLOWER RAMP UP IN PRODUCTION CAPACITY AFTER CHINESE NEW YEAR HOLIDAYS