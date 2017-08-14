FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
an hour ago
BRIEF-Chaparral Energy Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.47
August 14, 2017
August 14, 2017 / 11:19 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Chaparral Energy Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.47

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chaparral Energy Inc

* Chaparral Energy Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.47

* Chaparral Energy - qtrly total net production of 23.9 mboe/d, of which 9,136 boe/d was from stack development, marking 17 percent year-over-year increase

* Chaparral Energy says increase in 2017 total production guidance to 8.3 to 8.7 mmboe

* Chaparral Energy Inc says an increase in total capital budget to $185 to $200 million for the year - SEC filing‍​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2wIs4NO) Further company coverage:

