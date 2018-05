May 10 (Reuters) - Chaparral Energy Inc:

* CHAPARRAL ENERGY ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.25

* GREW STACK PRODUCTION TO 12,289 BOE/D IN Q1 2018 FROM 8,167 BOE/D IN Q1 OF 2017

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $59.1 MILLION

* CO’S BORROWING BASE WAS REAFFIRMED BY ITS BANK SYNDICATE ON MAY 9, 2018 AT $285 MILLION

* CO'S AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE, EXCLUDING DERIVATIVE SETTLEMENTS, FOR CRUDE OIL INCREASED TO $61.76 PER BARREL IN Q1