* CHAPARRAL ENERGY SAYS CHAPARRAL’S YEAR-END 2017 PROVED RESERVES, WERE 76.3 MMBOE - SEC FILING

* CHAPARRAL ENERGY INC - 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $250 MILLION‍​ AND $275 MILLION‍​

* CHAPARRAL ENERGY INC - LOE PER BOE FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $7.60 AND $8.20‍​