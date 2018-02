Feb 19 (Reuters) - Chapmans Ltd:

* ‍EXITED INVESTMENT IN FANTASY SPORTS GLOBAL FOR $500,000 AND AN ADDITIONAL 16 PERCENT OF SYN DYNAMICS AUSTRALIA​

* NOW ‍HAS 80 PERCENT STAKE IN SYN DYNAMICS AUSTRALIA PTY LTD​