May 18 (Reuters) - Charah Solutions Inc:

* CHARAH SOLUTIONS INC FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $100 MILLION - SEC FILING

* CHARAH SOLUTIONS - HAVE APPLIED TO LIST THE COMMON STOCK ON THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE UNDER THE SYMBOL “CHRA” - SEC FILING

* CHARAH SOLUTIONS - MORGAN STANLEY, STIFEL, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AMONG JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO

* CHARAH SOLUTIONS - PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE Source bit.ly/2KAianE Further company coverage: [ ]