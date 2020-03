BRIEF-Charah Solutions Posts Q4 Adjusted Loss Per Share Of $0.53

March 26 (Reuters) - Charah Solutions Inc:

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.60

* QTRLY REVENUE $149.6 MILLION, A DECREASE OF $53.6 MILLION

* CHARAH SOLUTIONS - ISSUING 2020 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME BASED SOLELY ON BOOKED BACKLOG OF BUSINESS & EXECUTED CONTRACTS

* SEES 2020 NET LOSS OF $15 MILLION

* CHARAH SOLUTIONS - 2020 GUIDANCE IS BASED ON CURRENT EXPECTATIONS OF NO MATERIAL WORSENING OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ANY WORSENING OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC COULD MATERIALLY AFFECT 2020 OUTLOOK

* CHARAH SOLUTIONS - ANTICIPATE GROWTH IN CONTRACT AWARDS IN 2019 WILL CONTRIBUTE TO RESULTS IN 2020, MORE SO IN 2021 & BEYOND