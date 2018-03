March 20 (Reuters) - Chargebee:

* ‍CHARGEBEE SAYS CLOSES SERIES C WITH $18 MILLION INVESTMENT FROM INSIGHT VENTURE PARTNERS, WITH PARTICIPATION FROM ACCEL PARTNERS, TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT​

* ‍CHARGEBEE SAYS HARLEY MILLER, VICE PRESIDENT AT INSIGHT VENTURE PARTNERS, WILL BE JOINING BOARD​