Nov 10 (Reuters) - CHARGEURS SA:

* COMMITS TO INTERNAL INVESTMENT ENVELOPE OF MORE THAN €20 MILLION FOR CHARGEURS PROTECTIVE FILMS‍​

* FIRST PRODUCTION SAMPLES AND FIRST SALES ARE EXPECTED IN 2019‍​

* THIS INVESTMENT SHOULD ALSO OPTIMIZE RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED FOR GROUP'S DIVISIONS OVER LONG TERM