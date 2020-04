April 8 (Reuters) - Chargeurs SA:

* CHARGEURS COMBINES AND INTENSIFIES UNDER THE BRAND LAINIÈRE SANTETM ITS GLOBAL OFFER OF TECHNOLOGIES AND TEXTILE SOLUTIONS DEDICATED TO HEALTHCARE AND PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENTS

* INVESTMENTS IN MASKS PRODUCTION LINES IN FRANCE, UNITED STATES, AND REST OF WORLD, TO SECURE LOCAL SUPPLY OF MAJOR ACCOUNTS