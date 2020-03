BRIEF-Chargeurs FY EBITDA Stable At 60.0 Million Euros

March 5 (Reuters) - CHARGEURS SA:

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 15.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 26.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 60.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 59.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REVENUE OF €750 MILLION EXPECTED IN FULL-YEAR BASIS 2020 AT CONSTANT ENVIRONMENT

* REVENUE FOR 2019 CAME IN AT €626.2 MILLION, UP 9.2%

* CONFIRMS ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE TARGET OF €1 BILLION TO END 2021 WITH A MARGIN OF NORMATIVE > 10% OF TURNOVER

* WILL PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40

* AS OF TODAY SEES LIMITED IMPACT OF THE GLOBAL HEALTH CONTEXT

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AS OF TODAY, OBSERVES A LIMITED IMPACT ON ITS LEVEL OF SALES

* 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW AMOUNTED TO EUR 25.5 MILLION, UP SHARPLY FROM EUR 14.4 MILLION IN 2018

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE GROUP NOTES NO SUPPLY DISRUPTION AND ITS SUPPLIERS HAVE BEEN IN FULL CAPACITY TO ENSURE THE CONTINUITY OF SERVICE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP’S STOCKS OF FINISHED GOODS DO NOT PRESENT ANY RISK OF OBSOLESCENCE OR VALORIZATION LINKED TO COVID-19

* AT DEC 31, 2019, NET DEBT OF 122.4 MILLION EUROS, COMPARED TO NET DEBT OF 92.2 MILLION EUROS AT DEC 31, 2018

* ORDER BOOK AT THE BEGINNING OF 2020 IS PROMISING, EXCLUDING THE LIMITED EFFECT OF COVID-19 Source text: bit.ly/2wxUD5i Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)